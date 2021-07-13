Local MMA fighter and veteran has no regrets

Pro mixed martial arts fighter Linda "F-109" Mihalec has a saying she lives by.

"You can't live a life with regret," she says.

Despite only getting into competitive fighting later on in her life, Mihalec feels if anyone has a desire to do something, they should always try. It was through other passions of hers that she found her way into competitive fighting.

Originally from Conneticut, Mihalec joined the Marine Corp when she was 18-years-old. She served as an aviation ordnance tech in Yuma, AZ.

After eight years, she moved to Kentucky where she received a degree in forensic science with a concentration in chemistry from Eastern Kentucky University.

In her free time, Mihalec was an avid marathon runner, and at one time was the fastest female in Kentucky to run in the 2017 Boston Marathon.

"With such a love for running and I dabbled in triathlons several years ago, and as a runner, I was looking at different ways to cross train and thought maybe something different would be a fighting sport that moves your body a lot of different ways," she said.

Her husband expressed an interest in boxing, so they tried it together nearly eight years ago when Michalec was 30.

Mihalec then tried jujitsu and loved taking classes. However, she never planned on doing anything with it -- least of all getting paid to do it -- other than cross train.

But as she got deeper and deeper, she thought she would like to try to compete in a MMA tournament.

"I started into the sport in my early 30s when most athletes are thinking about retirement," she laughed.

Living up to her mantra, Mihalec went for it and decided to compete, and ultimately, become a professional fighter.

Classified as an "older athlete," the first step in her mission to go pro was finding a good manager who could help her fight for the passion of it all.

She signed with INVICTA, an all-female promotion business that began in 2012.

"They are a great promotion to fight for and I am excited to go out and fight for them," she said.

Recently, Mihalec returned from the Phoenix Series Atomweight Tournament where the top eight fighters face off in a match three times, and a number one contender is determined.

"This was the first tournament I have ever done in MMA," she said. "(The tournaments) are very uncommon due to the old style of MMA fighting they are bringing back with a new and exciting element to fighting."

She said at this tournament, opponents had no time to prepare, or even know who their opponent would be in their face off.

"We have no time to prepare for their fighting style, which is something interesting," Mihalec said. "Another interesting element is the fight itself. You are getting ready to fight and you do, and you have all that adrenaline pumping once it is over only for you to cool down and then be told, 'Are you ready to fight again?'"

At the conclusion of this tournament, Mihalec returned home to Richmond where she had a ton of local support from friends, family and sponsors that included Dreaming Creek, Winks Bar and Paddy Wagon to name a few.

"It means the world to have the support of my sponsors, and all of them are local to Richmond," she said. "INVICTA is a big promotion to fight for, but it is always funny when it comes down to it, it is a local person fighting and although there is a big production, you always will need the local support."

Other than her advice to always support locals, Mihalec will encourage anyone to be adventurous -- no matter what time in their life it may be.

"You can't live life with regret," she said. "It doesn't matter how old you are, it is important that you be adventurous. If you wonder that you may like something, give it a try because you can be surprised at what you will enjoy in life. You don't want to look back when you are 70 and wish you had tried those things you thought you may like.

"As soon as it pops into your mind, try it," she said.