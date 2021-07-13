Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, KY

'A Writer's Gambit': KET documentary focuses on local author

By Taylor Six tsix@richmondregister.com
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsjF5_0avkk5mC00

Longtime KET producer Tom Thurman grew up in a small community in Shelby County called Christiansburg.

Upstairs in his home, he had a billiards table and grew up playing pool.

"I loved it," he said of the game. "You can play it with friends, you can play it by yourself and practice, so I loved pool as a kid."

He said his love for the game was what inspired him to read a book titled, 'The Hustler,' by late Richmond-native and author, Walter Tevis.

'The Hustler' tells the story of a young pool hustler, Edward "Fast Eddie" Felson, who challenges the legendary "Minnesota Fats."

It was this time 40 years ago Thurman's interest in Tevis' work began to grow.

Now, after 21 years of producing films, television shows and documentaries for KET, he will unveil a documentary of Tevis, his life and work on Tuesday with the broadcast of 'Walter Tevis: A Writer's Gambit.'

According to a release, the 60-minute film chronicles Tevis' life and career: from his stint in a convalescent home as a young boy, to his early fame and struggles with alcohol and writer's block, to his sobriety and late return to the typewriter when he penned four books in the final four years of his life, one of which was The Queen's Gambit that would later be adapted into a blockbuster Netflix series.

Tevis, who grew up in Lexington and Richmond and taught classes at high schools in Irvine and Carlisle as well as at the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University--was best known for his pair of pool hall novels that were adapted into hit movies, The Hustler (1961) and The Color of Money (1986).

The release said, Tevis had a gift for creating offbeat characters that resonated with audiences and tapped into the nation's "love of the underdog." The popularity of The Hustler film, starring Paul Newman, triggered a nationwide billiards craze, leaving manufacturers unable to keep up with pool table demand. When The Queen's Gambit became a hit last year, it triggered yet another run, this time on chess boards.

Despite Tevis' market-moving abilities as a writer, he never achieved the fame and fortune of his contemporaries, such as Kurt Vonnegut and Harper Lee. And his early death at age 56 meant much of his commercial success was posthumous.

But with the creation of hit-Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit,' Tevis and his work have become well-known once again.

Thurman, who pitched the documentary to KET, said making the film was like "returning to visit an old friend."

"When KET approved the proposal to produce, in many ways, it was a dream come true because it allowed me to mesh two of my most passionate interests: film and literature," Thurman said.

From the very beginning of production, Thurman said he knew he would need the support of the family to "produce a documentary in a manner that he and his family deserve."

The first call Thurman made was to Tevis' daughter, Julie.

"We had a nice opening conversation, and I could practically hear her clicking on the computer keys to verify who I was as we spoke," Thurman laughed. "I sent a few documentaries that I had produced and thankfully she agreed, and put me in contact with her brother, Will and he agreed as well."

He said they were able to supply him with not only terrific interviews, but they were also able to supply Thurman with contacts, and "rare, never-made-public photos that helped tell the story."

Will Tevis, Walter's son (who was born at Pattie A. Clay Hospital), said he and the family were all for it.

"There was a lot of hype going around that time he asked and several people asked us things in for interviews when 'The Queen's Gambit' was released," Tevis said. "(Thurman) called and said wanted to do a documentary, and we were all for it and said yes."

While Will and his sister Julie have already had a chance to view the documentary, he said the production of the film is bittersweet.

"It is great that we have the opportunity to do this, but the bitter part was that it should have been our dad who could tell his story," Will said.

When asked what it was like to grow up with a famous author, Will said he had gotten that question before, but didn't think too much about it.

"When friends would ask us if he wrote those stories, we said, 'Yeah he did,' and we took pride in it -- but he was our dad. He drove us to school, played games with us, and so I think of him as much more of a dad than an author. I think of him the exact opposite of how you would."

Both he, and his sister, Julie Tevis McGory, said they are honored to have this documentary showcase their dad and his work.

"It's a great documentary and it does a great job to represent our father," Julie saud,

Last week, Julie, and Tevis' niece Elizabeth were in attendance for a sneak-peak and Q&A session in the 21C hotel in Lexington inside the Harmon Room -- a themed room designed from the 'The Queen's Gambit,' and named after its lead character, Beth Harmon.

Thurman said it was a very special evening with a good turn out.

Julie agreed, and said the event was a fun and elegant affair. Julie stayed that evening in the Beth Harmon room, a room which was designed from her father's imagination.

"That was something really special," she said.

The documentary is scheduled to be broadcast on KET tonight at 8 p.m. and again on Thursday, July 15 at 9 p.m. on KET2.

All parties involved said they are feeling a lot of emotions about the film's release.

"This close to the broadcast I feel excited… but there is always a combination of anticipation and nervousness. I am very excited to reach this point and looking forward to what people think about it," Thurman said.

But despite the excitement, Thurman is honored to share another Kentucky story of talent within the arts.

"The amount of artistic talent that has emerged out of this state is phenomenal -- music, film and literature," he began. "KET has been telling these stories for more than 50 years and I am honored to have helped in some small way keep that tradition alive here."

KET is Kentucky's largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than one million people each week via television, online and mobile. Learn more about Kentucky's preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on Twitter @KET and at facebook.com/KET.

The film's trailer is found here: https://youtu.be/bvpaAj1KK8w.

Comments / 0

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
1K+
Followers
91
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, KY
City
Lexington, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Thurman
Person
Walter Tevis
Person
Harper Lee
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
Person
Paul Newman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambit#Documentary Film#Fame And Fortune#Pattie A Clay Hospital#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans. "If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy' in high-level talks

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy