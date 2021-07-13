'A Writer's Gambit': KET documentary focuses on local author

Longtime KET producer Tom Thurman grew up in a small community in Shelby County called Christiansburg.

Upstairs in his home, he had a billiards table and grew up playing pool.

"I loved it," he said of the game. "You can play it with friends, you can play it by yourself and practice, so I loved pool as a kid."

He said his love for the game was what inspired him to read a book titled, 'The Hustler,' by late Richmond-native and author, Walter Tevis.

'The Hustler' tells the story of a young pool hustler, Edward "Fast Eddie" Felson, who challenges the legendary "Minnesota Fats."

It was this time 40 years ago Thurman's interest in Tevis' work began to grow.

Now, after 21 years of producing films, television shows and documentaries for KET, he will unveil a documentary of Tevis, his life and work on Tuesday with the broadcast of 'Walter Tevis: A Writer's Gambit.'

According to a release, the 60-minute film chronicles Tevis' life and career: from his stint in a convalescent home as a young boy, to his early fame and struggles with alcohol and writer's block, to his sobriety and late return to the typewriter when he penned four books in the final four years of his life, one of which was The Queen's Gambit that would later be adapted into a blockbuster Netflix series.

Tevis, who grew up in Lexington and Richmond and taught classes at high schools in Irvine and Carlisle as well as at the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University--was best known for his pair of pool hall novels that were adapted into hit movies, The Hustler (1961) and The Color of Money (1986).

The release said, Tevis had a gift for creating offbeat characters that resonated with audiences and tapped into the nation's "love of the underdog." The popularity of The Hustler film, starring Paul Newman, triggered a nationwide billiards craze, leaving manufacturers unable to keep up with pool table demand. When The Queen's Gambit became a hit last year, it triggered yet another run, this time on chess boards.

Despite Tevis' market-moving abilities as a writer, he never achieved the fame and fortune of his contemporaries, such as Kurt Vonnegut and Harper Lee. And his early death at age 56 meant much of his commercial success was posthumous.

But with the creation of hit-Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit,' Tevis and his work have become well-known once again.

Thurman, who pitched the documentary to KET, said making the film was like "returning to visit an old friend."

"When KET approved the proposal to produce, in many ways, it was a dream come true because it allowed me to mesh two of my most passionate interests: film and literature," Thurman said.

From the very beginning of production, Thurman said he knew he would need the support of the family to "produce a documentary in a manner that he and his family deserve."

The first call Thurman made was to Tevis' daughter, Julie.

"We had a nice opening conversation, and I could practically hear her clicking on the computer keys to verify who I was as we spoke," Thurman laughed. "I sent a few documentaries that I had produced and thankfully she agreed, and put me in contact with her brother, Will and he agreed as well."

He said they were able to supply him with not only terrific interviews, but they were also able to supply Thurman with contacts, and "rare, never-made-public photos that helped tell the story."

Will Tevis, Walter's son (who was born at Pattie A. Clay Hospital), said he and the family were all for it.

"There was a lot of hype going around that time he asked and several people asked us things in for interviews when 'The Queen's Gambit' was released," Tevis said. "(Thurman) called and said wanted to do a documentary, and we were all for it and said yes."

While Will and his sister Julie have already had a chance to view the documentary, he said the production of the film is bittersweet.

"It is great that we have the opportunity to do this, but the bitter part was that it should have been our dad who could tell his story," Will said.

When asked what it was like to grow up with a famous author, Will said he had gotten that question before, but didn't think too much about it.

"When friends would ask us if he wrote those stories, we said, 'Yeah he did,' and we took pride in it -- but he was our dad. He drove us to school, played games with us, and so I think of him as much more of a dad than an author. I think of him the exact opposite of how you would."

Both he, and his sister, Julie Tevis McGory, said they are honored to have this documentary showcase their dad and his work.

"It's a great documentary and it does a great job to represent our father," Julie saud,

Last week, Julie, and Tevis' niece Elizabeth were in attendance for a sneak-peak and Q&A session in the 21C hotel in Lexington inside the Harmon Room -- a themed room designed from the 'The Queen's Gambit,' and named after its lead character, Beth Harmon.

Thurman said it was a very special evening with a good turn out.

Julie agreed, and said the event was a fun and elegant affair. Julie stayed that evening in the Beth Harmon room, a room which was designed from her father's imagination.

"That was something really special," she said.

The documentary is scheduled to be broadcast on KET tonight at 8 p.m. and again on Thursday, July 15 at 9 p.m. on KET2.

All parties involved said they are feeling a lot of emotions about the film's release.

"This close to the broadcast I feel excited… but there is always a combination of anticipation and nervousness. I am very excited to reach this point and looking forward to what people think about it," Thurman said.

But despite the excitement, Thurman is honored to share another Kentucky story of talent within the arts.

"The amount of artistic talent that has emerged out of this state is phenomenal -- music, film and literature," he began. "KET has been telling these stories for more than 50 years and I am honored to have helped in some small way keep that tradition alive here."

The film's trailer is found here: https://youtu.be/bvpaAj1KK8w.