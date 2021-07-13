Cancel
Kentucky State

GOLF: Nowlin in hunt at Kentucky Women's Open

By Register Staff Report
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 13 days ago

Register Staff Report

A pair of golfers from Madison County are still in the hunt for a championship after the opening round of the 25th Kentucky Women's Open.

Tristyn Nowlin shot a +1, 73, on Monday and is just four shots off the lead.

Madison Central junior Claira Beth Ramsey fired a +4, 76, in the first round.

The tournament is set to wrap up today at the Danville Country Club.

Micheala Williams of Brownsboro and Sarah Shipley of Lexington are tied for the lead after shooting -3, 69, on Monday. Caroline Smith (Inverness) and Rylee Suttor (Shelbyville) both shot a -1, 71, in the first round.

Play was suspended on Monday in the afternoon because of rain, but all players were able to get through the entire course.

Nowlin, a Madison Central graduate, had birdies on No. 1 and No. 3 and made the turn at -1. She had bogeys on No. 13 and 14.

Nowlin was an All-Big Ten selection at the University of Illinois. She turned pro earlier this month and already has two tournament victories -- the Michigan Open and the Illinois Open.

Nowlin is set to begin the final round at 9:20 a.m. today.

Ramsey had bogeys on No. 2, 5, 6, 9 and 18, but also posted a birdie on No. 17.

Ramsey will tee off at 9 a.m. today.

