Arrest made in Oxford car burglaries

TUPELO - A Rankin County man has been charged in connection with a string of car burglaries in Oxford.

Oxford police were dispatched to the South Lamar Boulevard July 9 in reference to several auto burglaries. An investigation led to the arrest without incident the next day of Gralyn Jones, 24, of Brandon.

Jones was charged with four counts of commercial burglary. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, his bond was set at $20,000.

A majority of the stolen property has been recovered. Investigators are trying to identify victims and return their property. If you were a victim of this crime, reach out to the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.