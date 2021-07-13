Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MARENGO SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN SUMTER COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Coatopa, or 14 miles southwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Demopolis, Jefferson, Forkland, Thornhill, Arcola, Coatopa, Dug Hill, Tishabee, U.S. 80 and AL 28, Belmont, Demopolis Lock And Dam, Lilita, McDowell, Bellamy, Whitfield, Birdine and Demopolis Municipal Airport.