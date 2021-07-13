Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MARENGO SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN SUMTER COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Coatopa, or 14 miles southwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Demopolis, Jefferson, Forkland, Thornhill, Arcola, Coatopa, Dug Hill, Tishabee, U.S. 80 and AL 28, Belmont, Demopolis Lock And Dam, Lilita, McDowell, Bellamy, Whitfield, Birdine and Demopolis Municipal Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Demopolis, AL
County
Sumter County, AL
City
Bellamy, AL
County
Greene County, AL
County
Marengo County, AL
County
Hale County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Greene Hale#Arcola Coatopa#Al 28
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy