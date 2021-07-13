Cancel
Ascension Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, St. James by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; St. James A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ASCENSION AND NORTHWESTERN ST. JAMES PARISHES At 210 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Sorrento, or near Gonzales, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gonzales and Sorrento. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 177 and 191. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

