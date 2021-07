The Canadian dollar has posted gains on Friday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2595, up 0.30%. It was a very light data calendar week, with only one Canadian release until today. Nevertheless, the Canadian dollar showed substantial volatility earlier in the week. On Friday, the focus has been on retail sales reports for May. The news was not great, as retail sales (MoM) posted a second straight decline. Headline retail sales declined by -2.1%, above the consensus of -3.0%. Core retail sales was down by -2.0%, slightly ahead of the -2.2% forecast. Still, the market reaction has been muted, as the readings were better than expected. Also, the May numbers were much better than the previous month (-5.7% for the headline reading and -7.2% for core retail sales).