Former Boston Celtics champion small forward Paul Pierce was evidently in his teammate from the Banner 17 title squad Kevin Garnett’s neck of the woods recently. The Inglewood native sharing a short clip of himself enjoying — or perhaps detesting — a ride at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota on his Instagram, with the two Hall of Fame Celtics circulating at a leisurely pace that still did not seem to sit quite right with The Truth. The Big Ticket seemed to be taking things a bit more in stride, evidently recording Pierce with his cellphone as well.