‘Mi Iubita-Mon Amour’: Cannes Review
‘Jumbo’ actress Noemie Merlant also stars in her feature directorial debut. Impossible love is becoming a defining theme in the career of actress Noemie Merlant. After Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (2019) and Jumbo (2020), her feature directorial debut Mi Iubita-Mon Amour charts an unsettling attraction that subtly reflects on a Europe divided by culture, class and prejudice. A sure-footed handling of tangled emotional issues creates an involving if small-scale feature that Merlant’s name should help to sell.www.screendaily.com
Comments / 0