‘Mi Iubita-Mon Amour’: Cannes Review

Romania’s new wave director Radu Muntean returns with a cast of characters who can’t see the woods for the trees. Dir. Radu Muntean. Romania. 2021. 104 mins. Romanian cinema takes a trip into the dark woods in Intregalde by Radu Muntean, a mainstay of the country’s New Wave. Following titles like Tuesday After Christmas (2010) and Alice T. (2018), Muntean comes to Directors’ Fortnight with a road movie – or rather, a muddy-track movie – that teases us with the possibility that it may become a survival drama or a Blair Witch-style chiller. Instead, Muntean leads us into a playfully caustic realm of social satire, as his characters find themselves in unknown territory without either GPS or a clear moral compass. This vivid variation on the New Wave’s founding aesthetic of character-based realism should have modest commercial prospects but will be rock solid at festivals.