Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Mi Iubita-Mon Amour’: Cannes Review

By Allan Hunter
Screendaily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Jumbo’ actress Noemie Merlant also stars in her feature directorial debut. Impossible love is becoming a defining theme in the career of actress Noemie Merlant. After Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (2019) and Jumbo (2020), her feature directorial debut Mi Iubita-Mon Amour charts an unsettling attraction that subtly reflects on a Europe divided by culture, class and prejudice. A sure-footed handling of tangled emotional issues creates an involving if small-scale feature that Merlant’s name should help to sell.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Fish#Cannes Review#French#Gypsies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Divide’ (‘La Fracture’): Film Review | Cannes 2021

Catherine Corsini’s new film stars Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Pio Marmaï as two patients stuck inside a Paris hospital as the city erupts into mayhem. The sociopolitical tensions plaguing France over the past few years come clashing together during one long, extremely hostile night inside Paris’ toughest emergency room in The Divide (La Fracture), the latest feature from director Catherine Corsini.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Bergman Island’

Breathing in the air that the master breathed, staying in his home and becoming saturated with all manner of first-hand Bergman-iana has in no way qualified Bergman Island writer-director Mia Hansen-Love to be mentioned in the same breath as the late Swedish master Ingmar Bergman, much less make a film about his aura and legacy. Lazy, unimaginative and incapable of expressing admiration for Bergman in any meaningful way, this story of a couple who make a pilgrimage to Faro Island to soak in the man’s influence, is a very poor excuse for an homage except as a travelogue. When Woody Allen did it, it was both sincere and very funny.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Innocents’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

The lonely, uncanny and sometimes unthinkingly violent world of childhood is explored with chilling candor and exceptional skill in writer-director Eskil Vogt’s arthouse horror feature The Innocents. Although clearly congruent with the dark themes and emotional dynamics Vogt has probed in his screenplays for fellow Norwegian Joachim Trier, Vogt’s own...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Compartment No. 6 is Richly Realized, Ultimately Uninvolving Finnish Drama

There are few things more aggravating than critics lazily comparing an emerging filmmaker to one of the best-known directors from their country, a shorthand to mask ignorance of cinema from a specific region. For Juho Kuosmanen that means facing various comparisons to Aki Kaurismäki, the best-known Finnish director on the world stage. When announcing that his sophomore feature Compartment No. 6 would be making its bow in the Cannes competition, the festival’s President Thierry Fremaux even reached for the same point of reference.
WorldScreendaily

‘Returning To Reims’: Cannes Review

Jan-Gabriel Pierot uses archive footage to paints his portrait of French working class life over 70 years. Dir/scr: Jean-Gabriel Periot. France. 2021. 83mins. Returning To Reims (Retour a Reims (Fragments)) constructs a fascinating reflection on working class life in France over the past 70 years. Loosely adapted from Didier Eribon’s 2009 memoir, Jean-Gabriel Periot’s documentary matches a mosaic of archive footage with one family history to vividly evoke shifting currents in the political life of the nation. An emotional, thought-provoking work, it should attract politically engaged audiences in France, where Jour2Fete will distribute, and extensive festival interest internationally.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Flag Day Review – Cannes 2021

Celebrated actor but unproven director Sean Penn has of late been bruised by appearances at Cannes, where his work behind the camera has been harshly critiqued, even mocked. Unfortunately, it appears Flag Day offers no respite, with French audiences largely unimpressed by his attempt at a New Hollywood-style crime caper. Though that doesn’t mean there aren’t some aspects of Flag Day worth remarking on – or even that it’s a bad movie, per se.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Blue Bayou’

Artless, unconversant with nuance or subtlety and fond of hitting every nail right on the head, Blue Bayou nonetheless gets to the nitty-gritty and some of the most vexing emotional issues surrounding immigration. As contrived and ham-fisted as it may be much of the time, this Universal/Focus Features Un Certain Regard entry triggered one of strongest audience reactions seen this year in Cannes, so there could be some hungry young viewers out there waiting for just such topically-themed and just-different-enough melodrama.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Bruno Reidal, Confessions Of A Murderer’: Cannes Review

France’s Vincent Le Port makes his arresting debut with this dramatisation of a real-life murderer. Vincent Le Port’s riveting debut feature takes a true crime case from early twentieth century France and transforms it into a chilling, utterly compelling journey through the mind of a murderer. Rigorously composed and executed, Bruno Reidal, Confession Of A Murderer confirms the promise of Le Port’s award-winning shorts and showcases an extraordinary central performance from newcomer Dimitri Dore. The unflinching approach to upsetting subject matter may prove daunting for some but critical acclaim should commend it to festival programmers and arthouse distributors around the globe.
Moviesheyuguys.com

The French Dispatch Review – Cannes 2021

Long in the making and highly anticipated, Wes Anderson’s latest film opened in competition in Cannes. If you were wondering what kept him so long, Anderson could be excused for his tardiness due to the incredible intricacy of every shot of his film. Unfortunately, The French Dispatch is not entirely worth the wait and while it is full to the hilt with stuff – so much stuff! – it sorely lacks any real substance.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Mi Iubita Mon Amour’ Exclusive Clip: Noémie Merlant Directs & Stars In This Cannes Romantic Drama

Two years ago, Noémie Merlant wowed audiences with her incredible performance as the lead actress in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” The film would premiere to rapturous reviews and go on to dominate many critics’ top ten lists at the year’s end. And for Merlant, it served as a breakout performance that made film fans take notice and look out for everything she might have coming up. That brings us to 2021 and yet another major Cannes debut for Merlant, the new feature “Mi Iubita Mon Amour.”
MoviesScreendaily

‘Are You Lonesome Tonight?’: Cannes Review

Wen Shipei’s lacklustre Chinese hit-and-run thriller makes its international premiere as a Cannes special screening. Most recently seen as an unreservedly heroic coast guard in Dante Lam’s action spectacle The Rescue (2020), Taiwanese heartthrob Eddie Peng takes on an unassuming blue collar identity for Are You Lonesome Tonight? This noir thriller asks a lot of its leading man and co-star Sylvia Chang, particularly as its narrative concerning a humble repairman whose mundane life is upended by a tragic accident is distinctly threadbare. Developed from a pitch project at the 2017 Shanghai International Film Festival, it relies on dream sequences, structural trickery and multiple perspectives to pad the proceedings to 95 minutes. Still, there is a modicum of curiosity value here for Asian crime cinema aficionados, as first-time director Wen Shipei demonstrates a certain flair for heightened atmospherics and off-kilter details.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Intregalde’: Cannes Review

Romania’s new wave director Radu Muntean returns with a cast of characters who can’t see the woods for the trees. Dir. Radu Muntean. Romania. 2021. 104 mins. Romanian cinema takes a trip into the dark woods in Intregalde by Radu Muntean, a mainstay of the country’s New Wave. Following titles like Tuesday After Christmas (2010) and Alice T. (2018), Muntean comes to Directors’ Fortnight with a road movie – or rather, a muddy-track movie – that teases us with the possibility that it may become a survival drama or a Blair Witch-style chiller. Instead, Muntean leads us into a playfully caustic realm of social satire, as his characters find themselves in unknown territory without either GPS or a clear moral compass. This vivid variation on the New Wave’s founding aesthetic of character-based realism should have modest commercial prospects but will be rock solid at festivals.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Story of My Wife’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

In The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története), the strong auteurist voice of one of Eastern Europe’s most fascinating filmmakers, Hungarian distaff director Ildikó Enyedi (My 20th Century, Simon the Magician, On Body and Soul), seems not only muted but even slightly musty. This adaptation of Milán Füst’s most famous novel, set in the 1920s in Paris, Hamburg and at sea, is divided into chapters and should feel novelistic. Instead, especially its midsection more often feels like an endless feuilleton in which an upright Dutch sea captain and his flighty French wife seem to play a monotonous game of cat and mouse, of flirting with the suspicion of infidelity.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Small body Review – Cannes 2021

Small Body is the tale of a young woman who goes on an epic journey with precious cargo strapped to her back. She encounters highway robbers and non-binary loners, singing fishwives and superstitious coalminers. The precious cargo is the small body of the title, for the heroine, Agata (Celeste Cescutti) has given birth to a stillborn daughter. It is her mission to reach a mythical sanctuary where stillborn babies can miraculously take their first breath and thus be baptized.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’

A good deed goes bad in Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes Film Festival competition title A Hero (Ghahreman), a thought-provoking watch which is perhaps the filmmaker’s most subtle and heartfelt film since A Separation. Amir Jadidi puts in a charming performance as Rahim, a pleasant but somewhat hapless man who’s in prison...
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Stronghold’ (‘Bac Nord’): Cannes Review

Cedric Jiminez directs this crime drama based on a true case of police corruption in Marseilles in 2012. Dir: Cedric Jimenez. France. 2020. 104 mins. Based on actual events, The Stronghold is a stylish but familiar cop drama that examines the tightrope police officers sometimes have to walk to avoid becoming as corrupt as the criminals they are tracking. Gilles Lellouche is a commanding presence as a veteran lawman who is losing faith in the value of the job he does, and director Cedric Jimenez puts together some compelling action sequences. And yet, the film’s sombre thoughts about the moral grey areas in policing aren’t particularly new, especially when yoked to a fairly standard crime procedural.
Public HealthScreendaily

Léa Seydoux cancels four-film Cannes trip after positive Covid test

French actor Léa Seydoux will not travel from Paris to Cannes to promote her four films at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, following her positive Covid-19 test that was reported at the weekend. In a statement issued today (July 14), Seydoux said,. “Sadly, I have to self-quarantine in Paris and...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Ripples Of Life’: Cannes Review

For his second feature, Wei Shujun serves up a satricial exploration of the pursuit of authenticity. Swiftly delivering on the promise of his freewheeling, semi-autobiographical debut feature Striding Into the Wind (2020), director Wei Shujun returns with Ripples of Life, a dexterous rumination on the pursuit of authenticity. Divided into three chapters, it revolves around the production of a highbrow film in a remote town and courts comparison with the meta-comedies of Hong Sang-soo to the extent that one character is even complimented on her resemblance to the South Korea auteur’s muse Kim Min-hee. Regardless of his openly acknowledged art-house influences, Wei is very much developing his own idiosyncratic sensibility. Ripples of Life sees the fledgling auteur continuing to draw candidly on his own immediate experiences while questioning the role of cinema in an increasingly fragmented Chinese society.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Petrov’s Flu’

Watching the tumultuous and punishing Russian extravaganza Petrov’s Flu is like suffering a physical assault in a dark alley, or having a load of garbage jammed down your throat and piled on top of you until you just can’t take it anymore. Experimental theater bad boy and 2018 Cannes competition Leto entrant Kirill Serebrennikov takes a throw-in-everything-including-the-kitchen sink approach to painting an appallingly bleak portrait of modern Russian life. It’s arresting for a while, but you get the feeling that nothing would ever be enough for the filmmaker, that he’d still be exposing the excesses and crimes and corruption if he could.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Paris, 13th District’: Cannes Review

Jacques Audiard reinvents his own cinema with this fresh story of lovers inter-twined in today’s Paris. Dir. Jacques Audiard. France. 2021. 106 mins. Stories of young love in Paris have long been two a sou in French cinema. But the genre is always up for reinvention, and Jacques Audiard rises to the occasion triumphantly in Cannes competition title Paris 13th District – exuberantly reinventing his own cinema in the process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy