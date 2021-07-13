Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Officials: Best protection against delta is vaccination

By WILSON RING
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

The best protection against the new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus remains vaccination, Vermont officials said Tuesday.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont is up slightly and testing is underway to determine how many of those cases are from the so-called delta variant, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday.

Despite the slight increases — there were 16 more virus cases in Vermont the last week than in the preceding week — Vermont continues to lead the country in a number of measures, including the top vaccination rate of 82.8% of the eligible population, those aged 12 and over, which has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

The state also leads in the percentage of the eligible population that is fully vaccinated, 73.7%, and the full population, which includes those under 12, that is fully vaccinated at 65.1%.

Levine said he doesn’t expect the delta strain will create the problems in Vermont it has in other parts of the country because of the state’s high vaccination rate.

“What we are seeing in some of the western and midwestern states are real clusters and pockets of intense activity of the virus, which almost universally correlates with low vaccination rates,” he said during the state’s weekly virus briefing.

___

SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state is going to use federal funds appropriated in response to the coronavirus pandemic to help unemployed and underemployed state residents who are seeking new opportunities through career change or advancement take college courses.

The Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program will cover the cost of two free education and training courses per Vermont resident at the University of Vermont and Community College of Vermont. The program has a goal of enrolling 500 Vermont residents through the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

The focus of the courses being offered are in three areas, the digital economy, healthcare, and leadership and management.

“This program is a perfect example of an impactful, important tool in our toolbox that will help provide more Vermonters the skills needed to successfully reenter the workforce or advance in their current field and rise on the economic ladder,” Scott said in a statement.

For more information and to begin the registration process people should visit the program’s website, upskillvermont.org.

___

NUMBERS

On Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Health reported eight new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to just under 24,500.

There were six people hospitalized with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

The number of fatalities from COVID-19 remains at 258. Vermont has not had a COVID-19 fatality in July.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 4.86 new cases per day on June 27 to 10 new cases per day on July 11.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern States#Delta#University Of Vermont#Vermonters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

CDC: Untreatable 'superbug' outbreak discovered at DC nursing home

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The CDC is reporting that a potentially dangerous and untreatable 'superbug' has been found at a DC-area nursing home. Now, healthcare facilities in the area are told to be on high alert. U.S. health officials announced Thursday they now have evidence that the fungus spread...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Vaccine Protects You the Least From the Delta Variant, New Study Says

After months of progress, the arrival and spread of the Delta variant is creating a serious obstacle to finally ending the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the "hypertransmissible" strain is responsible for 83.2 percent of new cases that had been genetically sequenced as of July 17. As a result, health experts are now urging those who remain unvaccinated to get their shots to stop the current outbreaks that are largely affecting areas with low vaccination rates. But while mounting research has found some shots are effective at stopping the Delta variant, a new study has found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects you the least from the highly contagious strain.
Idaho Stateidahofreedom.org

Idaho officials protect vaccine mandate with lies about supporting limited government

Isn’t it convenient that certain members of the Idaho Legislature and Gov. Brad Little are suddenly feigning interest in limited government? They say they’re not interested in stopping government-funded Idaho hospitals and clinics from imposing a vaccine mandate on all their employees, volunteers, and vendors because they're against regulation. How...
Monroe County, INindianapublicmedia.org

Local Officials Worried About Stagnating Vaccination Rates, Delta Variant

The spreading Delta variant and stagnating COVID vaccination rates have Indiana health officials concerned. . As of July 14, only 56 percent of Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. IU Health South Central says only one other county in its region, Orange County, has 50 percent of its residents fully vaccinated. Morgan, Brown, Lawrence, Owen and Greene Counties...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: State’s nursing home vaccination rate is a scandal

Two surveys that show Nevada inexcusably bringing up the rear when it comes to getting COVID shots to vulnerable senior citizens are an embarrassment to Gov. Steve Sisolak and should prompt a reckoning with state and local public health officials. Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reveals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy