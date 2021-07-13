Ohio State coach Ryan Day named to 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day is one of 17 coaches named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. released the preseason watch list for the trophy on Tuesday. The list features more than a dozen of the nation's top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Sun Belt, and an independent.