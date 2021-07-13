Cancel
Monterey County, CA

3 shot to death at a house party in Monterey County

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at an Airbnb rental being used for a house party left three people dead in Castroville, authorities said.

Monterey County Sheriff deputies responded to the home Monday on reports of shots fired and found three males shot to death inside and outside the home. All were from Salinas, KSBW-TV reported.

By the time police arrived, potential witnesses had already fled the party, said John Thornburg, spokesman for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department.

“We don’t know exactly if people were uninvited or invited or weren’t supposed to be there. (We’re) still trying to figure that out. We just know the party was going on, something went sideways,” Thornburg said.

Investigators were trying to locate the person or persons who rented the home on Airbnb. They are asking for anyone who may have information regarding the shooter or shooters to contact them.

