Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Audit finds folds behind New Hampshire election miscount

By MICHAEL CASEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhF7l_0avkiwxg00

Auditors concluded that miscounts in a New Hampshire election were primarily caused by the way ballots were folded, according to a report released Tuesday.

The audit, mandated by the legislature, was called by lawmakers from both parties after a losing Democratic candidate in a legislative race in the town of Windham requested a recount. That recount showed Republican candidates getting hundreds more votes than were originally counted.

The discrepancy drew the attention of former President Donald Trump and his supporters in their effort to find evidence of his wider claim of election fraud from 2020. Critics of the audit said before the report was finalized they felt it had not gone far enough to find the source of the miscount.

“I still have a lot of questions that have to be answered. I still have questions in my mind about the folds and a couple of other items,” Bruce Breton, a member of the Windham Board of Selectmen, said. “Are the folds the real reason for the miscount?”

A team of auditors, however, “found no basis to believe that the miscounts found in Windham indicate a pattern of partisan bias or a failed election.”

“Fundamentally, the large discrepancy between election night totals and both hand counts in the State Representative contest in Windham can be attributed to unforeseen consequences and misfortune,” the auditors Harri Hursti, Mark Lindeman and Philip Stark wrote. “Harried election officials borrowed a folding machine to send out thousands of absentee ballots more quickly, and votes on roughly 400 ballots were miscounted as a result.”

The town used the machine to fold the absentee ballots before sending them to voters. After they were returned, the ballots were fed into a counting machine. Because the folds on some ballots went through a Democrats name, the ballot was either not counted or a vote was wrongly given to the Democrat.

Auditors said the problem was most likely limited to Windham, a claim echoed by by Secretary of State Bill Gardner. Ballots are sent to towns and cities with score marks to facilitate folding and the state ensures those marks don’t go through the ovals where votes are marked.

“It is not impossible that folds affected the outcome of some contest in the 400-seat New Hampshire House of Representatives, but we can conclude that Windham was not the tip of a massive miscount iceberg,” the auditors wrote. “Nonetheless, people’s votes must be counted accurately, so procedural reforms are warranted.”

Gardner has overseen 549 recounts in his 44 years as secretary of state, including 16 after the November elections. Those recounts involved 168,000 ballots — 22% of the total cast statewide — and 65 polling places.

The audit makes a series of recommendations including not folding ballots in the future, instructing election officials to fold ballots correctly, checking folds when opening absentee ballots, adding process controls that ensure all absentee ballots are counted and improving machine maintenance.

The Secretary of State’s and Attorney General’s offices received a copy of the report Monday. They will prepare their own report on the audit and any resulting recommendations.

Comments / 5

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harri Hursti
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Folds#Election Fraud#Miscount#Democratic#Republican#State Representative#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Pennsylvania StateUS News and World Report

Threats Rattle Pennsylvania County Targeted in Election Audit

(Reuters) - One of the Pennsylvania counties targeted in a Republican lawmaker's "forensic investigation" into the 2020 election has beefed up security around its courthouse following threatening posts on social media, one of its commissioners told Reuters. The incendiary Facebook posts appeared targeted at members of Tioga County's all-Republican board...
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS News

Arizona election audit has come up with few potential cases of voter fraud in 2020 election, AP investigation finds

An investigation by the Associated Press has found that out of 3 million ballots cast in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election, only 182 cases of potential voter fraud have been discovered. Meanwhile, in Washington, rising inflation and COVID misinformation are taking center stage on the Biden Administration's agenda. 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson is moderating this Sunday's Face The Nation. He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss these topics and what to look forward to on Face the Nation.
York County, PAlocal21news.com

Tension at York County election audit meeting

There was disdain on Wednesday from York County leaders over the commissioners' decision to question a forensic audit request from Sen. Doug Mastriano. A raucous crowd filled the bi-weekly commissioners' meeting. Over a dozen speakers urged the board to play ball with Sen. Mastriano's request for information about the 2020...
Arizona Statekawc.org

Audit Contractors Find Inconsistencies In Arizona Election Results

PHOENIX -- The outside contractors conducting the audit of the 2020 election told GOP lawmakers Thursday they already have identified a series of inconsistencies between information that Maricopa County reported and what they have found. And the result could be workers from Cyber Ninjas showing up at the doors of...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden, Democrats in disarray – six months in, Americans rejecting this radical agenda

The liberal media isn’t honest enough to acknowledge it, but it doesn’t take a genius to notice what’s happening with the Democrats right before our eyes. Between Biden-created crises, messaging gaffes, ignoring public opinion, misreading mandates, and pushing a radical socialist agenda that’s wrong for America, it’s clear that this White House squandered its first six months in office and the Democrat Party is becoming mired in turmoil.

Comments / 5

Community Policy