Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update

Our stupid mouths… have got me in trouble. We said too much again… to a date over dinner yesterday. And we could see… she was offended. She said "well anyway"… just dying for… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to John Mayer (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul topping the list. The newbies for today include a familiar face returning for Dexter, Loki getting a second season, Misha Green shares more on Lovecraft Country Season 2- and beyond, Don Cheadle's Emmy situation, and TWD getting nostalgic. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.