Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no surprise that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk and. -starring Better Call Saul is currently in production on its 13-episode final season- we've known that fr a few months now. But what hasn't been easy is getting even a trickle of updates or behind-the-scenes looks at how things are going. We're talking about not even a social media slip-up to get intel from. So when an opportunity arises to give fans a chance to take a break from speculating over how Kim (Seehorn) and Jimmy aka Saul aka Gene (Odenkirk) could still be together through all of this [Ed. Note: They could!], we'll take it. Thankfully, that opportunity came in the form of writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz, who kept the update short, sweet, and to the point.

