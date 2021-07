The Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off a blockbuster trade on the second day of the NHL Draft. Since last weekend, the NHL has not been short on trades. From the Philadelphia Flyers landing defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators to the Chicago Blackhawks acquiring defenseman Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Speaking of the Flyers and Blue Jackets, the two pulled off a trade, which just so happened to drop in the middle of the second day of the 2021 NHL Draft.