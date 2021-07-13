Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Photos | NYCFC Summer Camps in Partnership with Manchester City

By Tommie Battle
nycfc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYCFC Soccer Camps in partnership with Manchester City provide an authentic football experience to players between the ages of 8-15 committed to improving their game. These sessions challenge players to train and learn through the "City Play" model coaching program, and will provide insights into our unique playing style - "Beautiful Football". Through the values, attitudes & beliefs of NYCFC and Manchester City, players are encouraged to play an attractive, technically skilled, and attack-based game.

www.nycfc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Summer Camps#Football#Nycfc#Nycfc Soccer Camps#Nycfc Youth Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester City At The Euros - Heartbreak For the City Boys

Manchester City’s England quartet suffered Euro heartbreak as the Three Lions lost the final on penalties. Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and John Stones all started Sunday’s match, but Phil Foden was ruled out with a foot injury as England once again succumbed to the curse of a penalty shoot-out. It...
MLSchatsports.com

City Football Group have raised $650 million for NYCFC Stadium

NYCFC’s stadium saga has been the rollercoaster ride recently. Following years of speculation, New York Yankees President Randy Levine gave an unusually candid interview to Forbes SportsMoney, saying that a decision on New York City FC’s stadium plans would be made in “30-60 days”. It was a glimmer of hope for fans who have been frustrated time and time again with the lack of progress.
MLSnycfc.com

copy of undeNYable Hope | Jenniffer Quezada

New Yorkers rising up together to meet unprecedented challenges is in the fabric of this great city. Through the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve seen countless examples of the community-minded selflessness and resilience associated with New York City and we’ve been inspired by those who have raised a hand and stepped up to help their fellow citizens.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Scott Carson signs for Manchester City on one-year deal... with veteran goalkeeper having joined on loan for the last two seasons before contract at Derby expired this summer

Manchester City have announced Scott Carson has joined the club on a permanent basis after signing a one-year contract. The veteran goalkeeper first joined City on loan from Derby in 2019, and that agreement was extended for another 12 months last summer. However, the 35-year-old - who has been behind...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report – Manchester City looking to offload Arsenal target

Manchester City remains keen on offloading Raheem Sterling this summer despite his impressive form for England at Euro 2020. The attacker was one of the Three Lions’ best players in the competition even though he was coming off the back of a Premier League season where he struggled to play as regularly as he would have wanted.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City star to be offered a bumper new contract

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are preparing to offer a new contract to Riyad Mahrez. Riyad Mahrez, 30, enjoyed his most productive season at the club since joining from Leicester City in 2018. He was one of Manchester City’s best players, scoring 14 goals in 48 games across all competitions, including four goals against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knockout rounds to propel Pep Guardiola’s side into the final.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Travels to NYCFC on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 24, 2021) - Orlando City SC (7-3-4, 25 points) heads out on the road to take on New York City FC (6-5-2, 20 points) on Sunday, July 25, at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin on FOX35 PLUS at 5:30 p.m. ET.
MLSnycfc.com

Match Recap | NYCFC 5-0 Orlando City SC

New York City FC Goals: Medina 40’, Tajouri-Shradi 53', Moralez 65', Amundsen 79', Castellanos 82'. New York City FC were aiming to make it back-to-back wins on Sunday evening as they took on Orlando City SC. A strong first half from NYCFC resulted in a 40th-minute goal by Jesús Medina after fantastic hold-up play by Taty Castellanos. The second half saw NYCFC add four further goals through Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 53rd minute and Maxi Moralez in the 65th minute, Malte Amundsen in the 79th minute, and Taty Castellanos in the 82nd minute.
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Helsingor owner Gardner on Mariners Man Utd ruse; Man City receding A-League status

Helsingor chairman Jordan Gardner insists Manchester United are not in the business of buying clubs. Gardner and his partner Brett Johnson, whose company has just purchased Ipswich Town, have expressed interest in A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners. The American here reacts to reports that Manchester United have also made contact with the Mariners about buying the club.
MLSStamford Advocate

Jesús Medina opens scoring, NYCFC beat Orlando City 5-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored in the 40th minute and New York City FC added four second-half goals to rout Orlando City 5-0 on Sunday night. Medina ran onto a ball tapped to him by Valentín Castellanos and ripped a rising left-footer into the top of the net for New York City (7-5-2).
MLSchatsports.com

Halftime Notes: NYCFC vs. Orlando City

New York City FC currently lead 1-0 over Orlando City after 45 minutes. Here are some key takeaways:. Funky Cold Medina! Jesus Medina scored his team-leading 7th goal to give City the lead. While you could argue that Taty Castellanos did all the dirty work, it was a stone cold near-post finish from Medina. A big goal indeed.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Photo: Dean Henderson returns to Manchester United training

Dean Henderson had to be withdrawn from England’s Euro 2020 squad with a hip injury – one we believe he sustained towards the end of the season while playing for Manchester United. The Manchester United goalkeeper looks set to be number one next season after being told he is wanted,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy