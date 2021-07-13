Photos | NYCFC Summer Camps in Partnership with Manchester City
NYCFC Soccer Camps in partnership with Manchester City provide an authentic football experience to players between the ages of 8-15 committed to improving their game. These sessions challenge players to train and learn through the "City Play" model coaching program, and will provide insights into our unique playing style - "Beautiful Football". Through the values, attitudes & beliefs of NYCFC and Manchester City, players are encouraged to play an attractive, technically skilled, and attack-based game.www.nycfc.com
