Photos | NYCFC Summer Camps in Partnership with Manchester City

New York City FC Goals: Medina 40’, Tajouri-Shradi 53', Moralez 65', Amundsen 79', Castellanos 82'. New York City FC were aiming to make it back-to-back wins on Sunday evening as they took on Orlando City SC. A strong first half from NYCFC resulted in a 40th-minute goal by Jesús Medina after fantastic hold-up play by Taty Castellanos. The second half saw NYCFC add four further goals through Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 53rd minute and Maxi Moralez in the 65th minute, Malte Amundsen in the 79th minute, and Taty Castellanos in the 82nd minute.