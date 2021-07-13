14 indicted in connection with shooting of state trooper in South Jersey

A state grand jury has indicted 14 people in connection with the shooting of a New Jersey State Police trooper last year in Salem County. Detective Richard Hershey was confronted by what authorities called a “hostile mob” at the Harding Woods mobile home park in Pittsgrove Township on April 25, 2020, as he investigated a home invasion that occurred hours earlier in which a woman was beaten and robbed in the community, officials have said.