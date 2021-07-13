Mattel Reveals SDCC Jurassic Park Ray Arnold Exclusive Figure Set
Mattel has already started revealed their SDCC 2021 exclusives as they kicked things off with Sgt. Slaughter as part of their WWE line. This time things get a little prehistoric with the new Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold collectible. Coming in as part of their 3.75" figure line, Ray Arnold is packaged with a Velociraptor in the generation scene from the film. Samuel L. Jackson's character will feature a removable bloody arm to showcase his fatal attack from the creature. The packaging is fully loaded with awesome Mattel engineering with lights and sounds to really add the eerie nature of the Jurassic Park franchise. The SDCC Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold figure set will be priced at only $25 and is set to release here on July 22. Stay tuned for more Mattel reveals throughout the week and set those alarms to bring home one of these beauties.bleedingcool.com
