Mattel Reveals SDCC Jurassic Park Ray Arnold Exclusive Figure Set

SEGA announced plans today for the Phantasy Star Online 2 Ninth Anniversary as they will be holding their own in-game celebration. Starting today and running all the way through August 4th, there will be several featured campaigns, exclusive rewards, contests, and limited-time AC Scratch Tickets for you to get in on and participate with. The team will also be making changes to several enemies, fields, and drop items to match the theme of the event. In-game tasks will change over time so players can have fun, new experiences for the duration of the event. Central City will be specially decorated with fireworks lighting up the sky for all to see. The team will also be running several contests for you to jump on such as the Item Design Contest, Stamp-Drawing Contest, and Screenshot Submission Campaign. You can read more about it all below.