The Columbus Crew secured their first ever WIN at Lower(dot)Com stadium beating New York City FC in front of a LOUD 19,113. Columbus is still missing several key players, but a solid piece of this team returned in between the goals posts. Eloy Room, who earned Man Of The Match honors, was solid in the net all night while NYCFC peppered a depleted Crew defense with shots. The Crew countered with inspired goal by Darlington Nagbe and, what is now becoming a habit, a free kick score by Lucas Zelarayan. Final score 2-1.