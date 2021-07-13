Ivan Moody Of Five Finger Death Punch Announces Dirty Poetry From Z2
Z2 Comics has announced a book of original illustrated poetry from Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody. Presented in a hardcover format, Ivan Moody's Dirty Poetry will be released this autumn, with signed special editions available exclusively through the Z2 website. Ivan Moody says, "Out of all the projects I've undertaken this is something truly out of the ordinary, completely unorthodox, and without 'creative walls.' It is by far the oddest thing I've ever done (and that's saying something). I had no idea how this would turn out but thankfully – between Blake and myself – I'm ecstatic with this first edition of Dirty Poetry. I'm intrigued and excited to share this FULL DOSE of my thought-provoking/chaotic and emotionally stimulating artistic vision with all of you. Welcome… to my rabbit hole."bleedingcool.com
