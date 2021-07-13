Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Report: Economic “center of gravity” could shift from Boston

By STEVE LEBLANC
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The rise of hybrid and remote work during the past year and a half is just one of the ways the future of business in Massachusetts could change in the post-pandemic years — shifting the state’s economic “center of gravity” away from the greater Boston core, according to a report released Tuesday by the Baker administration.

Even as COVID-19 concerns ease, public transit ridership likely won’t return to pre-pandemic level, with the steepest decline likely in commuter rail, according to the report, which found business travel may also fall compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The report anticipates that changes in the economic landscape will require sweeping workforce training programs to connect workers with key skills for the future economy, with as many as 400,000 people needing to transition to different occupations or occupational categories over the next decade.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said the state needs to “turbo-charge” those training programs.

“These job training programs are key to meeting these long-term needs but they’re also crucial to closing the skills gap that exists right now throughout our economy,” Baker said at a morning press conference.

The governor also said the state needs to increase the production of new housing and support downtown economies as well as adapt to new transportation demands and promote flexibility in child care options, including increased child care subsidies for lower-income families.

The report tries to anticipate possible work trends through about 2030 and evaluates what the COVID-19 changes could mean during that time — including the use of e-commerce and the adoption of automation. The analysis was commissioned by the administration.

Baker used the report to again press lawmakers to more quickly spend a significant portion — $2.9 billion — of the billions the state has received in federal pandemic relief money. Beacon Hill Democratic leaders say the state should take a more cautious, deliberate approach. Baker’s plan would include $240 million for job-training programs.

“Some of the initiatives, especially around the retraining, we believe we should try and start as soon as possible,” the Republican said. “There are hundreds of thousands of people whose extended federal unemployment benefits are going to end in September.”

Baker’s proposal would also spend $1 billion on housing, with a focus on creating homeownership opportunities in communities of color. He said the state should continue to press for the development of multi-family housing projects close to commuter rail stations and other public transportation hubs.

The report made a number of other predictions, including that demand for office real estate may fall as employees spend more time working from home and that hybrid work will likely drive demand for flexible child care options, including requiring child care business models to evolve. Demand for office real estate could drop by as much as 20% if remote and hybrid work trends continue.

About a third of Massachusetts residents can work remotely — a higher percentage than in most other US states, the report found.

The state’s population — now hovering around 7 million — is likely to grow, but more slowly than before the pandemic, the report also concluded.

The report also highlighted changes to the streetscape across the state that could continue after the pandemic including outdoor dining and more support for alternative transportation modes like cycling, walking and off-road trails.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Of Gravity#Ap#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Boston, MAmassachusettsnewswire.com

Reuse Center of Boston Building Resources will use energy from their new SunBug Solar photovoltaic system to power their efforts

DORCHESTER, Mass. /Massachusetts Newswire/ — The Reuse Center of Boston Building Resources, a charitable non-profit dedicated to keeping reusable materials out of landfills and accessible to homeowners, will use the energy from their new SunBug Solar photovoltaic system to power their efforts. The move to solar power aligns perfectly with the ethos of the organization, and allows this unique Boston institution, founded over 40 years ago, to increase its long-term financial stability by reducing operating costs.
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Economic impact of working from home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more jobs are slowly getting filled, there are still many companies allowing employees to continue working remotely. Companies are changing their business structure, with so many employees wanting to work from home… but it is having a ripple effect on the economy. Jet Engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney announced they are letting most of its salaried employees work remotely permanently, a decision their president says, helps them “rapidly adjust to the new normal.”
Boston, MABoston Herald

One Congress Government Center garage redevelopment in Boston takes shape

Boston dignitaries ascended to a banquet on the open-air 33rd floor of the city’s newest tower as the redevelopment of the Government Center garage continues — and the demise of the over-street portion of the old brutalist building nears. Acting Mayor Kim Janey and builders including Tom O’Brien of HYM...
Boston, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Urban, suburban shift highlighted in future of work report

BOSTON – By 2030, Massachusetts could need up to 200,000 more housing units and a “large influx” of child care workers, office real estate demand could fall by as much as 20%, and hundreds of thousands of people could need to transition into new jobs or occupational categories, according to a new state report.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Mayor: NYC businesses should mandate worker vaccinations

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday urged the city’s private sector businesses to institute vaccine requirements for their employees, saying the “limits of a purely voluntary system” have been reached. Speaking in his weekly appearance Friday on WNYC radio, de Blasio told host...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Detroit must do more to preserve its affordable housing stock | Opinion

It’s no secret that living in Detroit is becoming more expensive. A hot housing market and a boom in new apartment construction, particularly for studios and one-bedroom units, have caused rents to spike. A recent study by the City of Detroit’s Legislative policy division confirms this: the median Detroit family cannot comfortably afford the median Detroit rent.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Businessnationalinterest.org

On Social Security? A Key Change Could Be Coming to How Benefits Are Calculated

One member of Congress has proposed legislation to change how such benefits are calculated. A lot of people are concerned about rising inflation in the present economy, but one group that seems likely to benefit from inflation is Social Security beneficiaries. That’s because of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) built into...
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Another condo evacuated in Surfside over safety concerns

Residents of a Surfside, Fla., building just a few blocks from where the Champlain Towers South condominiums once stood voluntarily evacuated earlier this month after engineers identified structural problems. The evacuation of the Regent Palace began on July 9, just one day after an engineer hired by the condo association...
Los Angeles County, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

There’s no widening our way out of gridlock

As Southern Californians cautiously return to activities suspended by the pandemic, old problems are coming back to life. One of them is a perennial local complaint: miserable traffic. For decades, Southern California pursued a relentless push to accommodate population growth by building and widening freeways to accommodate more cars and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy