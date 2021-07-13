Watch ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Season 2 Finale Online

TR Robertson– Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Hjalmar Soderberg’s 1905 novella, Dr. Glas, now streaming through North Coast Repertory Theatre, will take viewers through a one-hour observation of one man’s struggle with lost love, obsessive desire, life and death conflicts and a warped commitment to a lost cause. A masterful performance by award winning veteran actor Daniel Gerroll, under the direction of NC Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein, brings Hatcher’s adaptation to stage in this World Premiere performance. Hatcher’s story comes from David Barrett’s translation of this Swedish novella, taking place in the early 20th century in Stockholm, Sweden. Director David Ellenstein was also able to collaborate with Hatcher and Daniel Gerroll in bringing this production to the NC Rep stage.
