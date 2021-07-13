Jersey City police hold memorial service for fallen detective (PHOTOS)

Members of the Jersey City Police Department paid tribute to a fallen officer early Tuesday morning in the parking lot where he was killed seven years ago to the day. The somber ceremony for Detective Melvin Santiago was held at the Walgreen’s on Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue just after 4 a.m. Santiago, who was on the force jut six months when he was gunned down, had responded with his partner to the drug store on the report of an armed robbery.