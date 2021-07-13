Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City police hold memorial service for fallen detective (PHOTOS)

NJ.com
NJ.com
 11 days ago
Members of the Jersey City Police Department paid tribute to a fallen officer early Tuesday morning in the parking lot where he was killed seven years ago to the day. The somber ceremony for Detective Melvin Santiago was held at the Walgreen’s on Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue just after 4 a.m. Santiago, who was on the force jut six months when he was gunned down, had responded with his partner to the drug store on the report of an armed robbery.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

