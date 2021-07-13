Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Back in Cannes, Sean Penn directs again, with daughter Dylan

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Times Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANNES, France (AP) — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in 1984 to presiding over the jury. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Robert De Niro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#France#Cannes#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Sean Penn?

Though Sean Penn has acted in and directed more movies than many actors his age, he may be most famously remembered for his role as the goofy stoner Jeff Spicoli in the '80s teen flick "Fast Times at...
Moviesimdb.com

Matt Damon Pushed Sean Penn to Star in Cannes Family Drama ‘Flag Day’ Opposite His Daughter

Sean Penn defiantly swims against the Hollywood current with “Flag Day,” a labor of love that harkens back to another era of moviemaking. Jennifer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man: A True Family History,” published in 2004, resisted film financing over 18 years, said producer William Horberg (“The Queen’s Gambit”) at the Cannes afterparty at the Martinez. Back at the start, producer Michael De Luca loved the project, and after many detours and obstacles, when the MGM studio head saw the nearly finished film, enthusiastically acquired it for release in 2021 (just as the studio was acquired by Amazon). Horberg was joyful at the film’s good fortune.
MoviesAOL Corp

Sean Penn walks Cannes red carpet with son and daughter, who star in his new film

A family affair! Sean Penn walked the red carpet at the 74th Cannes Film Festival with his son and daughter, who both star alongside him in his new film, "Flag Day." On Saturday, the actor and director, 60, posed flanked by his daughter, Dylan, 30, and son Hopper, 27, his kids with ex-wife and "Princess Bride" star Robin Wright.
Moviesmilwaukeesun.com

Sean Penn receives four-minute standing ovation

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood star Sean Penn recently seemed to get emotional during the Saturday night premiere of his movie 'Flag Day', where he was accompanied by his daughter. According to Variety, the drama earned a four-minute standing ovation broken up by remarks from Penn, praising his daughter,...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Penn’s ‘Flag Day’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Sean Penn’s directing career has followed an erratic trajectory, channeling raw feeling in his 1991 debut The Indian Runner, peaking with the ruminative 2007 survival drama Into the Wild and taking a nosedive with 2016’s tone-deaf The Last Face, which used a backdrop of human rights violations in Africa to spin a tortured romance between beautiful Westerners. He returns to the Cannes competition five years after that fiasco with Flag Day, which is a significant improvement even if its sincere intentions can’t get past the prosaic portrait of a con man making a reckless grab for the American Dream.
MoviesTelegraph

Flag Day, Cannes review: this father-daughter project won't revive Sean Penn's flagging directorial career

Dir: Sean Penn; Starring: Dylan Penn, Sean Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin, Dale Dickey, Jadyn Rylee, Eddie Marsan. Cert tbc, 108 mins. Is Sean Penn’s new film a fond tribute from a father to his daughter, or just the Hollywood version of Take Your Child to Work Day? The intentions are as flatteringly fuzzy as the glowing 1970s-style camerawork in this adaptation of the American journalist Jennifer Vogel’s memoir Flim-Flam Man, about her strained relationship with her father John, an inveterate crook who makes forays into bank robbery, arson and counterfeiting. Penn has cast his 30-year-old daughter Dylan as Vogel, while he himself plays John, who drifts in and out of her life over the course of 18 years, always with a new scam on the go, and often still bearing the bruises of the last.
MoviesFrankfort Times

CORRECTION: Film-Cannes-Sean Penn story

CANNES, France (AP) — In a story published July 11, 2021, about Sean Penn and the premiere of his latest film, “Flag Day,” in Cannes, The Associated Press erroneously reported the film’s release date. It is Aug. 20, not Aug. 13.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Penn issues vaccination ultimatum to staff on latest production

Sean Penn’s has issued a vaccine ultimatum to production staff on his new television series Gaslit.The Watergate-themed drama, which is inspired by Slate’s podcast Slow Burn, will see Penn star as Attorney General John Mitchell. Julia Roberts will play John’s wife, Martha.Now, as Covid-19 cases rise in California where filming is currently underway, Penn has reportedly told producers that he won’t return to set until everyone on the production has been vaccinated.As reported in Entertainment Weekly , the studio behind the Starz series, NBCUniversal, said vaccinations were mandatory in ‘Zone A’ productions where cast and crew work in...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Sean Penn refuses to return to Starz's Gaslit until everybody on set has been vaccinated

Penn has "drawn a line in the sand" after returning from the Cannes Film Festival, calling on the Starz Watergate limited series to require vaccinations for all cast and crew, reports Deadline. Gaslit is currently being filmed mostly indoors in Burbank. "With the highly contagious Delta variant raging enough that Los Angeles has re-imposed indoor mask wearing and cases among the unvaccinated are spiking again at alarming levels across the country, Penn has insisted to the production that the vaccination of everyone must be mandatory," reports Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. "Through his organization, CORE, Penn has offered to facilitate the vaccination effort, free of charge. (Gaslit's) studio, NBCUniversal, this week mandated mandatory vaccinations in 'Zone A,' which constitutes the cast and those who come in close proximity. An email was sent out to cast and crew Wednesday informing that an on-site clinic was made available to provide free Covid vaccinations, done by the same vendor offering vaccinations to NBCUniversal and production crews on the upper lot. The memo said several vaccine choices are available, and the vendor will be back in 21 days to administer a second dose, if necessary. The memo also asked members of the production to present evidence of vaccination to the Covid testing team when they show up for their next shift on the production." But Penn, who has a few weeks left of filming, says NBC Universal's requirements don't go far enough. "This is one of the first examples of a filmmaker or star directly challenging Hollywood leaders to go further than a recent agreement, and impose strong rules on a production by requiring everyone to be vaccinated," says Fleming.
MoviesAceShowbiz

Sean Penn Did Not Enjoy Directing Himself in Movie

The 'Milk' actor is not keen to take on a double duty as a director and actor for future project after finding directing himself in new movie 'Flag Day' burdensome. AceShowbiz - Sean Penn found directing himself "burdensome." The 60-year-old actor has stepped behind the camera for "Flag Day" and...
CelebritiesPosted by
inForney.com

Sean Penn won't return to work without vaccine agreement

Sean Penn won't return to work on his new TV series until the entire cast and crew have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The 'Flag Day' actor-and-director has reportedly refused to resume filming on 'Gaslit' - the Starz limited series he appears in with Julia Roberts - until everyone working on the production has been innoculated against the virus and wants having the jabs to be a mandatory condition of work.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Sean Penn Threatens to Delay New Watergate Series, ‘Gaslit,’ Unless Entire Crew Gets Vaccinated

As the world returns to a bit of normalcy after a rough pandemic, there undoubtedly will be growing pains. One major problem that has come to the forefront today is the decision on vaccinations for employees. Many major television companies have recently been asking the question should vaccinations be mandatory for cast and crew. The NFL started off the storm this morning by announcing a new rule which would effectively forfeit games and pay for players if a team were to have an outbreak among unvaccinated employees. Sean Penn (Into the Wild) added to the raging fire by giving an ultimatum for his new show, Gaslit. Either everyone on set is vaccinated, or he is not coming to work.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Bio doc 'Val' a must for fans of Kilmer

Rated R. At Landmark Kendall Square and Coolidge Corner Theatre. Stare into the mirror that is "Val," a biographical documentary by and about the actor known as Val Kilmer. What you see is Kilmer in all his iterations: as a boy, as a young actor, a more seasoned actor, a man in his 60s with a tracheostomy tube recovering from throat cancer. You will also see Kilmer as Iceman in "Top Gun" (and engaging in high jinks behind the scenes), as Madmartigan in "Willow," as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's "The Doors," Simon Templar in "The Saint," opposite Marlon Brando in the folly that was "The Island of Dr. Moreau." You will see him at a high point creatively in "Tombstone" as the terminally ill gunfighter Doc Holliday, twirling his six-guns, and you will see him at his lowest ebb as Batman and Bruce Wayne in the awful "Batman Forever," suffocating in the mask and rubber suit. You may fall in love with Kilmer all over again, which I believe is the intention of the film. Or, you may get sick of him, all over again. Half of the shots in "Val" are close-ups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy