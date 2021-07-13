Cancel
Movies

CORRECTION: Film-Cannes-Sean Penn story

Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

CANNES, France (AP) — In a story published July 11, 2021, about Sean Penn and the premiere of his latest film, “Flag Day,” in Cannes, The Associated Press erroneously reported the film’s release date. It is Aug. 20, not Aug. 13.

Sean Penn
