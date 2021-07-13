Turning the page on live music’s returning calendar
When Covid-19 restrictions began loosening back at the end of April, the first thing I started looking for was concerts. Be they small patio shows with socially distanced precautions or parking lot performances with dozens of folks, I wanted back in front of speaker stacks with a beer in my hand, posthaste. Initially, I assumed that the outdoors was going to be the standard setting through the end of the year. But as April turned into May, my inbox began filling up with concert and tour announcements for the fall, and many of those performances were at indoor venues.www.thepitchkc.com
Comments / 0