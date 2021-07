It’s been three years since Lala Lala, the musical project of Chicago based Lillie West, released her phenomenal sophomore The Lamb. We won’t have to wait much longer for a new album as she just announced I Want the Door to Open, a new collection of songs produced by Yoni Wolf (of Why? fame). Considering her last two collaboration with Wolf (“Siren 042” and “Legs, Run“) are utterly wonderful, a full of album of West/Wolf songs is sure to be a hit. Alongside the announcement came the first single and video off the album: “Diver“.