The Dark Side of the Moon sign with Napalm Records
Multi-talented Ad Infinitum singer Melissa Bonny, Feuerschwanz guitarist Hans Platz, his bandmate harpist Jenny Diehl and Amaranthe drummer Morten Løwe Sørensen form The Dark Side of the Moon! After hearing the first song, Napalm Records immediately signed the band and is very proud to accompany this great band from day one on their mission to transform musical themes in cinematography, TV shows and video games into powerful modern metal tracks!nextmosh.com
Comments / 0