The Dark Side of the Moon sign with Napalm Records

Even as the test pressing for the label’s first release comes in, Norway’s Vinter Records continues to add to its roster. The latest is Dig Deeper from Oslo, whose pedal-steel-inflected melodic twang rock can be heard on their third album, 2017’s In Central European Time, streaming on the Soundcloud player below. I’m only excited to admit the four-piece are new to me, but their psychedelia shimmers with tonal brightness and the intent toward warmth and organic spirit of what they do comes through pretty immediately. They haven’t had anything out since this record, so far as I can tell, but their follow-up will presumably arrive in 2022, and that’s something to look forward to.