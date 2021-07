BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.