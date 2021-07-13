Unemployment people with overpayments can now apply for waivers

COLUMBUS — Unemployment claimants with non-fraud overpayments they received through no fault of their own can now request waivers that, if approved, would absolve them from repaying those funds to the state, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Money will be returned to claimants who qualify for a waiver but who previously repaid the overpayment.

“Federal changes in unemployment rules, criteria and claims volume resulted in widespread overpayments of benefits across the nation,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder said. “We know that created a tremendous amount of stress for those already struggling, and these waivers will offer relief to individuals with valid unemployment claims whose overpayments were not their fault.”

ODJFS officials have begun notifying individuals, by U.S. mail or electronically, who are potentially eligible and are providing them with detailed instructions for how to apply. Later this summer, once system programming is complete, the waiver applications will be reviewed, and approved waivers honored.

Notifications are being sent to claimants in the traditional unemployment program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. If approved, all portions of overpayments could be waived, including the supplemental weekly $600 and $300 payments that were previously available as a result of the federal stimulus legislation. Those who received Trade, SharedWork Ohio and other types of unemployment benefits also may be eligible for waivers.