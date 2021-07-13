Christian Bale Once Admitted He Often Hates Acting: ‘It’s Just Disgusting, This Vanity-Fueled Profession’
Most actors only dream of becoming as acclaimed and beloved a star as Christian Bale. The actor is, of course, likely best known as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. But there’s a lot more to Bale’s big-screen success than just that one franchise. Still, he has complicated feelings about working as an actor, a pursuit he once described as a “disgusting” and “vanity-fueled profession.”www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0