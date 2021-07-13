Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christian Bale Once Admitted He Often Hates Acting: ‘It’s Just Disgusting, This Vanity-Fueled Profession’

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most actors only dream of becoming as acclaimed and beloved a star as Christian Bale. The actor is, of course, likely best known as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. But there’s a lot more to Bale’s big-screen success than just that one franchise. Still, he has complicated feelings about working as an actor, a pursuit he once described as a “disgusting” and “vanity-fueled profession.”

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Haynes
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Pocahontas
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity#Academy Award#Disgusting#American Actor#Empire Of The Sun#Newsies#Little Women#American Psycho#American Hustle#Ferrari#Furnace#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MAN OF STEEL Writer On Henry Cavill's Possible Superman Return; Says WB Wanted THE DARK KNIGHT In The DCEU

The Flash will introduce Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and it's been widely reported that the plan is for the Girl of Steel to receive her own solo movie. A body double was used for Superman's Shazam! cameo, and with no mention of Henry Cavill in Warner Bros.' plans for the DC Extended Universe over the next few years, it seems his time as the iconic DC Comics superhero has reached its end.
Beauty & FashionGossip Cop

Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?

Have “endless” cosmetic procedures left Goldie Hawn‘s face a “disaster”? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor. Goldie Hawn ‘Obsessed With Stopping Father Time’?. Back in March, the Globe reported Goldie Hawn has taken it too far with cosmetic...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Val Kilmer’s Kids Mercedes, 29, & Jack, 26, Look So Grown Up & Glamorous At Cannes — Photo

Val Kilmer’s children looked dazzling at the Cannes Film Festival, attending a screening of the documentary about their famous father. Jack, 26, and Mercedes, 29, Kilmer showed off just how grown up they are at a Wednesday July 7 screening for the documentary Val, which they co-produced, about their dad Val Kilmer, 61. The siblings looked fabolous at the screening. Mercedes wore a stunning black ballgown with black open-toed high heels. She also included a bit of flare with her outfit, adding a matching black cape to the get-up. Jack, meanwhile, was a little more pared down. He wore blue jeans, an untucked white button down and black blazer, as he posed with his sister. Besides looking very mature and handsome, Jack also bares a striking resemblance to when his father was younger.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesPage Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy at Leah Remini’s birthday party

They’ve officially gone public. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck subtly made their Instagram debut as a couple after attending her longtime friend Leah Remini’s 51st birthday party together. The “King of Queens” alum shared a slideshow of photos Thursday from her star-studded bash in June and snuck in one black-and-white...

Comments / 0

Community Policy