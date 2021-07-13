New menswear store Maceoo opens doors at Aria hotel-casino
A new premium brand men’s fashion store has opened at the Aria. Maceoo opened its 5,500-square-foot flagship operation after a $2.7 million renovation. The store offers dress shirts, jackets, V-neck T-shirts, polo shirts, footwear, timepieces, underwear, socks, swimwear, and athleisure garments. The store also offers its luxury Maceoo black label collection and a fragrance kiosk with 150 scents that can be blended to a customer’s specifications.www.reviewjournal.com
Comments / 0