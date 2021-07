Despite the fact that many people have a very good reason to avoid eating gluten — namely that they have celiac disease, the symptoms of which can be both miserable and dangerous when gluten is ingested — gluten-free breads, cakes, and pastries are perceived by many others as less tasty than those made with regular wheat flour. If you are one who needs convincing that gluten-free foods can be perfectly delicious, this cake will finally do that convincing.