Video games and healthcare plan integration were splashy news items for Peloton. Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were up nearly 9% so far this week as of market close on Thursday. The workout equipment company's stock is now down 18% so far in 2021 following a sharp sell-off in high-growth stocks back in the spring. However, over the medium term, Peloton has still absolutely trounced the market with a 320% return since the start of 2020.