Lenovo Announces the ThinkStation P350 Desktop Workstations!

By Evan Federowicz
wccftech.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo has introduced a new family of workstations, and the ThinkStation P350 workstations are designed for entry-level workspaces. These spaces require high power, but without the need to have large workstations; instead, these workstations focus on being smaller than other workstations. The Lenovo ThinkStation P350 Tower, SFF, and Tiny workstations are available on July 23rd, with prices starting at $899 for the Tiny, $949 for the SFF workstation, and $969 for the Tower model.

