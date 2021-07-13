Lenovo Announces the ThinkStation P350 Desktop Workstations!

We love to see Dell’s well-recognized series of computers, the XPS, on sale with significant discounts, which is why it’s a great idea to check out these Dell XPS deals. An excellent alternative to Apple’s MacBook, right now at Dell you can get $150 off the 13-inch XPS 13 Laptop, and at the same time save $150 on an XPS Desktop. Those are huge discounts on some of Dell’s best computer offerings under $1,000, so don’t let them get away.