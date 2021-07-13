Lenovo Announces the ThinkStation P350 Desktop Workstations!
Lenovo has introduced a new family of workstations, and the ThinkStation P350 workstations are designed for entry-level workspaces. These spaces require high power, but without the need to have large workstations; instead, these workstations focus on being smaller than other workstations. The Lenovo ThinkStation P350 Tower, SFF, and Tiny workstations are available on July 23rd, with prices starting at $899 for the Tiny, $949 for the SFF workstation, and $969 for the Tower model.wccftech.com
