DETROIT, MI - A Michigan State Police Canine is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning, according to a series of tweets from MSP Metro Detroit. An MSP Canine unit was helping block southbound M-10 & Linwood Street early Sunday morning because of flooding in the area, according to the post. The freeway had been closed for several hours and the unit’s patrol car was stopped across all lanes of the freeway to ramp off traffic.