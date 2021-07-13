Cancel
Video Games

The new ‘Watch Dogs’ story agrees with you: Aiden Pearce was a maniac

By Reporter
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year’s “Watch Dogs Legion” was a bold experiment in games storytelling. It was also a failure. Rather than focus on a protagonist with personal stakes in the battle, “Watch Dogs Legion” imagined a video game narrative in which anyone in London could be recruited into a squad of resistance heroes against a techno-fascist state. It was an idea spawned by one of Ubisoft’s luminary developers, Clint Hocking, and it’s a genuinely interesting one. I also believe that despite its failure, it was an idea worth pursuing and iterating upon. A game concept in which anyone isn’t just a bit player in a larger movement prompts interesting questions about the player, like how we’re able to transfer our consciousness into all sorts of strange avatars. Why limit the pool when you could be any adult-aged London citizen?

Watch Dogs Legion: Bloodline Review – The Glorious Return Of Aiden Pearce And Wrench

Watch Dogs Legion took the hacker franchise in a completely different direction, eschewing a traditional protagonist in favor of a thousand playable faces. While unique and enjoyable, I was left wanting a deeper connection to the playable characters that I grew alongside throughout the story. The Bloodline DLC delivers this by bringing back the original hacker himself: Aiden Pearce. And he brings nearly everything I wanted from the base Legion experience along for the ride.
