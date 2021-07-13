The new ‘Watch Dogs’ story agrees with you: Aiden Pearce was a maniac
Last year’s “Watch Dogs Legion” was a bold experiment in games storytelling. It was also a failure. Rather than focus on a protagonist with personal stakes in the battle, “Watch Dogs Legion” imagined a video game narrative in which anyone in London could be recruited into a squad of resistance heroes against a techno-fascist state. It was an idea spawned by one of Ubisoft’s luminary developers, Clint Hocking, and it’s a genuinely interesting one. I also believe that despite its failure, it was an idea worth pursuing and iterating upon. A game concept in which anyone isn’t just a bit player in a larger movement prompts interesting questions about the player, like how we’re able to transfer our consciousness into all sorts of strange avatars. Why limit the pool when you could be any adult-aged London citizen?www.washingtonpost.com
