Timothee Chalamet Is Naked In A Tub In First Clip From Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch
No one ever knows what to expect when a new Wes Anderson film is on the horizon. Sure, the style and the humor are pretty much a given, but exactly how the writer/director weaves such talents in a film like The French Dispatch is always a mystery. Part of that enigma has now been revealed through a scene involving a naked Timothée Chalamet sitting in a tub, which has been released for your viewing pleasure.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0