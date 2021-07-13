USD 383 candidate Weixelman renounces endorsement from Riley County Republicans

One candidate in the Manhattan-Ogden school board election is renouncing the support she received from the Riley County Republican Party.

Christine Weixelman, one of the nine candidates running for the USD 383 school board, made a post to her campaign Facebook page Monday morning stating she is not running as a Republican Party candidate in the non-partisan election.

“While I sincerely appreciate the great support from all the people on all sides of the political spectrum, I am strictly in it for the students and I am NOT running as a party candidate,” Weixelman wrote in her post.

Weixelman said she is “strictly wanting to run an unaffiliated campaign in the interest of maintaining the integrity of the seat of a school board member.”

No other candidates have so far renounced any endorsements from political parties locally.

The Riley County Republicans sent an email Sunday recommending three of the candidates for votes — all whom are registered Republicans, according to records obtained by The Mercury. The Riley County Democrats also recently published a web page endorsing four of the nine candidates who are registered Democrats.

Five of the nine candidates spoke at a forum Thursday hosted by the local GOP and moderated by local party chair John Ball. The county Democrats organized a meet-and-greet with four candidates Friday evening, although one was not present.

Partisan politics surrounding the school board election, which is non-partisan by state law, seemed to ramp up in May after the board decided to purchase a teacher training program on diversity. District officials later withdrew the purchase, but residents flocked to subsequent school board meetings to debate whether the program teaches a controversial concept exploring racial inequity embedded in U.S. laws.

Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo told The Mercury on Monday any involvement of political parties in a non-partisan election such as a school board race is not illegal, and his office only takes action on political party involvement if any illicit activity is found.