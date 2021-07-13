VOX Bobcat S66 & V90 - Summer Gear Slam '21
Hear the legendary amp brand's glorious semi-hollows—a triple-pickup with extra-cool switching, and a double-pickup with JM-esque sonics. The VOX Bobcat and Lynx semi-hollow body guitars were produced in Italy during the mid-1960s. They featured unusual pickup configurations and a distinct look, which we have revived in the new Bobcat V90 and S66. As befitting their revival, we have kept the historic design of these guitars unchanged, but brought them up to date by improving their playability, controlling acoustic feedback, and raising the performance of the pickups.www.premierguitar.com
