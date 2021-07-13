Covid: Southport woman faces 'Russian roulette' as rules ease

UK announces quarantine exemption for all vaccinated travellers arriving in England from the EU or US. All fully vaccinated people arriving in England from the EU or US will soon be exempt from quarantine, the BBC reported on 28 July. Currently, fully vaccinated people who were vaccinated in the UK don’t need to quarantine when returning from countries on England’s amber list – which includes the US and most EU countries – except for France. But under new rules coming into force at 04.00 BST on 2 August, people vaccinated in the EU or US will also be exempt from quarantine in England. Fully vaccinated people travelling to England from France will still need to quarantine. In a tweet on 28 July, transport minister Grant Shapps said travellers would still need to take coronavirus tests before they arrive and on their second day in England. It isn’t yet clear whether rules will also change for people travelling to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.