BESE president issues statement regarding COVID-19 related guidance for upcoming school year
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, BESE President Sandy Holloway issued a statement regarding updated COVID-19 guidance for Louisiana schools. The guidance applies to the 2021-2022 academic year. It is based upon current medical knowledge regarding how COVID-19 is transmitted and provides recommendations on protective measures for schools and districts to limit potential spreading.www.ksla.com
Comments / 0