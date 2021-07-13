Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

BESE president issues statement regarding COVID-19 related guidance for upcoming school year

By Alex Onken
KSLA
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, BESE President Sandy Holloway issued a statement regarding updated COVID-19 guidance for Louisiana schools. The guidance applies to the 2021-2022 academic year. It is based upon current medical knowledge regarding how COVID-19 is transmitted and provides recommendations on protective measures for schools and districts to limit potential spreading.

