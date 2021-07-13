Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

ScareHouse unveils new haunted attraction for 20 Years of Fears celebration

By Amanda Waltz
pghcitypaper.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two decades, ScareHouse has made Pittsburgh a popular destination for horror fans with its high-concept haunted attractions. While the past few years have unleashed its fair share of setbacks, starting with a fumbled attempt at moving from the borough of Etna into Pittsburgh's Strip District and ending with the pandemic, ScareHouse is ready to welcome visitors back for a spooky good time.

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Tarentum, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Etna, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Mills#Basement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy