ScareHouse unveils new haunted attraction for 20 Years of Fears celebration
For two decades, ScareHouse has made Pittsburgh a popular destination for horror fans with its high-concept haunted attractions. While the past few years have unleashed its fair share of setbacks, starting with a fumbled attempt at moving from the borough of Etna into Pittsburgh's Strip District and ending with the pandemic, ScareHouse is ready to welcome visitors back for a spooky good time.www.pghcitypaper.com
