Public Safety

Ben Crump Is Taking The Case Of A White Teen Killed By Police [VIDEO]

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Attorney Ben Crump has been the man to call when police have stepped out of line and/or killed men and women of color wrongly. Attorney Ben Crump has been the champion as well as legal warrior for the Black Lives Matter movement and unfortunately because of the social injustices that have been occurring, caught on camera, on what seems to be on a daily basis, Ben Crump and his team have been extremely busy. However Attorney Ben Crump has taken on a case that is a little different from the one’s that have been making headline or warranting a Black Lives Matter protest, it’s being reported that he is taking on the case of the police shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain a white teenager from Arkansas.

Cleveland, OH
