“I like being an underdog,” Elizabeth Olsen said in a phone call on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after she earned her first-ever Emmy nomination for her starring role on WandaVision. Unfortunately for her, maybe, those days seem to be over. Olsen’s Disney+ series scored a massive 23 Emmy nominations—the most for any limited series, including more traditional prestige projects like Mare of Easttown and The Queen’s Gambit, and the second most of any TV show this year, period. With additional drama-series nominations for genre fare like The Boys, Lovecraft Country, and fellow Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the Emmy embrace of superheroes, witches, and other supernatural beings seems to be complete.