The NFL did not begin tracking sacks as an official stat until 1982. So all defenders who played before the 1982 don’t have official sacks on their resumes. Thanks to Pro Football Reference, though, we now know the unofficial sack totals for every NFL player dating back to 1960. PFR did the research to update the league’s all-time sack totals, and there are several interesting nuggets for the Denver Broncos.