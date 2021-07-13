2 couples charged in killing of man targeted for burglary in his southern Dakota County home

Two couples have been charged in the killing of a man targeted for robbery who ended up being bound, gagged and asphyxiated in his southern Dakota County home. The first of the four defendants, 36-year-old Timothy W. Tuit, of South St. Paul, appeared in court Monday and remains jailed in lieu of $400,000 bail in connection with the death of 55-year-old Chris J. Lafontaine, of Greenvale Township, whose body was found on July 2.