Dakota County, MN

2 couples charged in killing of man targeted for burglary in his southern Dakota County home

By Paul Walsh
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 11 days ago

Two couples have been charged in the killing of a man targeted for robbery who ended up being bound, gagged and asphyxiated in his southern Dakota County home. The first of the four defendants, 36-year-old Timothy W. Tuit, of South St. Paul, appeared in court Monday and remains jailed in lieu of $400,000 bail in connection with the death of 55-year-old Chris J. Lafontaine, of Greenvale Township, whose body was found on July 2.

www.startribune.com

