Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman will return as Esther in upcoming horror sequel, Orphan: First Kill, and the actress has now discussed the follow-up describing it as "definitely not what I think most people will expect." Fuhrman first played the sinister character way back in 2009, and with this being a prequel, she will somehow need to slot into a role that requires her to look even younger than she did in the first Orphan, something which she says has "never been done cinematically."