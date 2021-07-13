Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Don Cheadle Says He Doesn’t ‘Really Get’ His ‘Falcon & Winter Soldier’ Emmy Nomination

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Studios had a good day at the Emmy nominations. Its first Disney+ series, WandaVision, earned 23 nods, while its followup, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, scored five nods of its own. Falcon & Winter Soldier was honored mostly for its technical achievements, in categories like Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Stunt Coordination, and Outstanding Stunt Performance. All of those make sense. It was a good-looking series.

975now.com

Comments / 0

97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Daniel Bruhl
Person
Carl Lumbly
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Wandavision#The Winter Soldier#Falcon Winter Soldier#Hbo#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Fans Have Thoughts After Finding Out Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch And More Are Not In What if? Series

Disney+ has been knocking it out of the park lately with these MCU TV shows, including WandaVision and Loki. One show in particular that is hotly anticipated by fans is the What If...? series, which will be animated and feature (you guessed it) What If-type scenarios for some of our favorite MCU characters. Cool, but upon finding out that series mainstays like Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and more are not going to be appearing as voices in the upcoming What If...? series, Marvel fans have some thoughts.
MoviesGamespot

MCU Phase 4: Will Black Widow's Red Guardian Fight The New Captain America?

One of the most interesting tidbits in Black Widow, the long-awaited standalone movie for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, was the Red Guardian's assertion that he faced off with Captain America back in his prime. The Red Guardian, played by Stranger Things' David Harbour, was active in the '80s, when Natasha was a child, before being imprisoned in a remote Russian gulag sometime between then and the MCU's present. Yet he claims in the movie that he and Captain America operated as contemporaries, rivals in the geopolitical conflicts of the era.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Captain America: The First Avenger at 10: How the overlooked origin story became one of the MCU's most important movies

Cast your minds back to 2011. The Avengers had yet to assemble, Thanos was a name only comic book readers would recognize, and the Hulk was Edward Norton. That year, Captain America: The First Avenger hit the big screen, and though it wasn't obvious at the time, this film would have a huge impact on what would become known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe – so much so that, a decade later, we're still feeling its effects.
CelebritiesPeople

Don Cheadle Jokes He Also Doesn't 'Get' Emmy Nod for His Brief TFATWS Cameo: 'Sorry, Haters'

Don Cheadle has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — and he is, admittedly, a bit surprised. Cheadle, 56, briefly reprised his role as Colonel James Rupert "Rhodey" Rhodes in the first episode of the Disney+ hit miniseries, which premiered in March. The 98-second appearance resulted in his nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series at the upcoming 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Says He Didn't Expect Guardians of the Galaxy Quote to Become Popular

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Let's be real here, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has undoubtedly produced some of the most iconic quotes and one-liners in the history of cinema but you'll be surprised to learn that some of them were written not with the intention of becoming popular. Take for example James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the first two films feature at least one or two lines that could be considered legendary in the franchise.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Controversy in the MCU: Don Cheadle nominated for an Emmy for two minutes of performance

Nominations for Emmy Awards 2021 they were a special night for Marvel Studios. The two shows of Disney+ that launched the brand could be awarded: WandaVision in 23 categories and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 5. Kevin Feige you are surely celebrating thanks to the success of the strategy of adding content to the MCU in series format for the streaming platform of Disney. There has already been an experience with programs like Agents of Shield or the entries of Marvel and Netflix.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Marvel/Disney+ Series Breakthrough At Primetime Emmys With 28 Combined Noms For ‘WandaVision’ & ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe in its first outing on Disney+ exploded at the Primetime Emmys with a total 28 Primetime Emmy nominations; the bulk of that going to WandaVision. In total, WandaVision scored 23 noms to Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s five nominations. Wandvision scored an Outstanding Limited Series nomination, and Best Actor and Actress Limited Series noms respectively for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Black Widow & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Missed Opportunities

Black Widow opened in theaters and on Disney+ and it made a bunch of money, and fans seem overall pleased with it. As I personally sat there and watched it with my family, about a half-hour in, I turned to them and said "This sucks". The pacing of the film was all over the place and you can tell that Cate Shortland deeply cared for the characters and the story, but had to cram a bunch of truncated story scenes together to get to the action. It felt like she had to hold back where she wanted to let loose with the story. When Florence Pugh enters the fray, the film picks up and I was on board by the end, but as I was sitting there watching it dawned on me: Black Widow would have been a killer Disney+ show.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Writer Reveals Marvel Studios Dropped Supposed Tony Stark Cameo

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Long before Black Widow made its splashing debut, there's been a persistent rumor that the film headlined by Scarlett Johansson will feature cameo appearances from her Avenger buddies, most notably Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Obviously, that never happened by according to one of the film's writers, the rumors surrounding Stark's involvement in the film are in fact true but ultimately, Marvel Studios had to drop initial plans for RDJ's supposed cameo.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 2 Release Date | Disney+ Hotstar

The Marvel Universe is undergoing a huge transformation. Fans now have their new Captain America thanks to the arrival of the most-anticipated series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier presented Sam Wilson as the new hero after some big narrative twists. Season 1 aired six episodes, and fans are eagerly anticipating Season 2 with bated breath. So, will The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 2 bring the Marvels back? Here are all of the most recent updates.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Red Guardian Contradicts Zemo’s Falcon And The Winter Soldier Backstory

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is famed for mapping out major story points years in advance, and in some cases it can be years before they get paid off. Now that the franchise has expanded onto television, Kevin Feige faces a tougher task than ever in making sure everything connects together in cohesive and satisfying fashion, but more inconsistencies are bound to crop up from time to time.
TV SeriesComicBook

Why the Loki Finale Doesn’t End With a Traditional Marvel Post-Credits Scene

Loki will return in Season 2. That reveal ending Episode 6 of the Marvel Studios series, "For All Time. Always," is a twist on a tradition: a text title card trailing the credits of a Marvel feature film, typically declaring characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will return elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike preceding Disney+ series WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which end their respective blockbuster finales with post-credits scenes teeing up forthcoming projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Armor Wars, Episode 6 of Loki forgoes a traditional tag scene for a stamped Season 2 announcement.
TV & VideosComicBook

Don Cheadle Can’t Spoil Marvel’s Armor Wars Because He Doesn’t Know What Happens

What happens when Tony Stark's technology falls into the wrong hands? Don't ask Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle: the Avengers actor says he "couldn't even spoil it if I wanted to." The first Marvel Studios project headlined by Cheadle's James "War Machine" Rhodes, the friend and superhero partner of the late Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Armor Wars puts a twist on the classic Marvel Comics story with Rhodes navigating the fallout of Stark's death after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Ahead of an expected shooting start in 2022, Cheadle says the spin-off series formally announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in December is still in the "super early" stages of development at Disney+.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Director Kate Herron Speaks Out on Casting Kang As the Next Big MCU Villain

Thanos (Josh Brolin) decimated half of the universe all but two years ago in Avengers: Endgame, and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already dealing with another threat, one that may be even more fierce. In the closing moments of Loki, the masses were introduced to He Who Remains, the time-traveling villain played by Jonathan Majors. Think of him as Patient Zero, or the character that leads directly to the arrival of Kang the Conqueror. As was a recurring theme in Loki, Kang will be a variant of He Who Remains, and Loki helmer Kate Herron helped to not only cast Majors in the role, but also helped choose him as the MCU's next big bad.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Don Cheadle Reacts to Emmy Nomination for 98-Second Cameo

Don Cheadle’s 98-second cameo on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier earned him an Emmy nomination for best guest actor in a drama series earlier this week, and he stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to offer a possible explanation. “It’s like that concentrated orange juice,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy