Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Back in Cannes, Sean Penn directs again, with daughter Dylan

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Saratogian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANNES, France (AP) — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in 1984 to presiding over the jury. But his last visit was rocky. Penn's film, 2016’s “The Last Face,” flopped with critics in way that would make some filmmakers gun shy about returning.

www.saratogian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Dylan Penn
Person
Glen Hansard
Person
Harvey Milk
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Sam Esmail
Person
Regina King
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Robin Wright
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Robert De Niro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Cannes#Ap#Starz#Haitians#Core#Marvel#Cirque De Soleil#Danish#Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Sean Penn?

Though Sean Penn has acted in and directed more movies than many actors his age, he may be most famously remembered for his role as the goofy stoner Jeff Spicoli in the '80s teen flick "Fast Times at...
Moviesimdb.com

Matt Damon Pushed Sean Penn to Star in Cannes Family Drama ‘Flag Day’ Opposite His Daughter

Sean Penn defiantly swims against the Hollywood current with “Flag Day,” a labor of love that harkens back to another era of moviemaking. Jennifer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man: A True Family History,” published in 2004, resisted film financing over 18 years, said producer William Horberg (“The Queen’s Gambit”) at the Cannes afterparty at the Martinez. Back at the start, producer Michael De Luca loved the project, and after many detours and obstacles, when the MGM studio head saw the nearly finished film, enthusiastically acquired it for release in 2021 (just as the studio was acquired by Amazon). Horberg was joyful at the film’s good fortune.
Moviesmilwaukeesun.com

Sean Penn receives four-minute standing ovation

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood star Sean Penn recently seemed to get emotional during the Saturday night premiere of his movie 'Flag Day', where he was accompanied by his daughter. According to Variety, the drama earned a four-minute standing ovation broken up by remarks from Penn, praising his daughter,...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Penn’s ‘Flag Day’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Sean Penn’s directing career has followed an erratic trajectory, channeling raw feeling in his 1991 debut The Indian Runner, peaking with the ruminative 2007 survival drama Into the Wild and taking a nosedive with 2016’s tone-deaf The Last Face, which used a backdrop of human rights violations in Africa to spin a tortured romance between beautiful Westerners. He returns to the Cannes competition five years after that fiasco with Flag Day, which is a significant improvement even if its sincere intentions can’t get past the prosaic portrait of a con man making a reckless grab for the American Dream.
MoviesTelegraph

Flag Day, Cannes review: this father-daughter project won't revive Sean Penn's flagging directorial career

Dir: Sean Penn; Starring: Dylan Penn, Sean Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin, Dale Dickey, Jadyn Rylee, Eddie Marsan. Cert tbc, 108 mins. Is Sean Penn’s new film a fond tribute from a father to his daughter, or just the Hollywood version of Take Your Child to Work Day? The intentions are as flatteringly fuzzy as the glowing 1970s-style camerawork in this adaptation of the American journalist Jennifer Vogel’s memoir Flim-Flam Man, about her strained relationship with her father John, an inveterate crook who makes forays into bank robbery, arson and counterfeiting. Penn has cast his 30-year-old daughter Dylan as Vogel, while he himself plays John, who drifts in and out of her life over the course of 18 years, always with a new scam on the go, and often still bearing the bruises of the last.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Flag Day’ Review: Sean and Dylan Penn Make a Touching Pair in Father-Daughter Criminal Drama

“Flag Day” starts and ends with a high-stakes car chase, but that big pursuit is an anomaly. A minor-key movie less invested in grand gestures than the intimate two-hander at its center, “Flag Day” isn’t about crimes so much as the personal toll they take on innocent bystanders. Sean Penn’s first directorial effort since 2016’s “The Last Face” compensates for that misstep, if only just, with a sweet and rather straightforward father-daughter drama that lays out most of its emotional cards from the first act and offers few surprises along the way. In the process, however, it allows Penn to pass his talent to the next generation, with his daughter Dylan Penn taking the lead in a stirring turn that injects the central family tension with authenticity.
MoviesFrankfort Times

CORRECTION: Film-Cannes-Sean Penn story

CANNES, France (AP) — In a story published July 11, 2021, about Sean Penn and the premiere of his latest film, “Flag Day,” in Cannes, The Associated Press erroneously reported the film’s release date. It is Aug. 20, not Aug. 13.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Penn issues vaccination ultimatum to staff on latest production

Sean Penn’s has issued a vaccine ultimatum to production staff on his new television series Gaslit.The Watergate-themed drama, which is inspired by Slate’s podcast Slow Burn, will see Penn star as Attorney General John Mitchell. Julia Roberts will play John’s wife, Martha.Now, as Covid-19 cases rise in California where filming is currently underway, Penn has reportedly told producers that he won’t return to set until everyone on the production has been vaccinated.As reported in Entertainment Weekly , the studio behind the Starz series, NBCUniversal, said vaccinations were mandatory in ‘Zone A’ productions where cast and crew work in...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Sean Penn Won’t Work Unless Everyone on His New Show Is Vaccinated

Sean Penn has made a historic demand from the set of his upcoming limited series with Julia Roberts: Either the entire production gets vaccinated, or he walks away from the project. The two-time Oscar winner’s decree comes just weeks before he’s set to wrap on the Starz Watergate series Gaslit, Deadline reports. It also arrives as the delta variant of COVID-19 spikes in Los Angeles County.
Moviesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bio doc 'Val' a must for fans of Kilmer

Rated R. At Landmark Kendall Square and Coolidge Corner Theatre. Stare into the mirror that is "Val," a biographical documentary by and about the actor known as Val Kilmer. What you see is Kilmer in all his iterations: as a boy, as a young actor, a more seasoned actor, a man in his 60s with a tracheostomy tube recovering from throat cancer. You will also see Kilmer as Iceman in "Top Gun" (and engaging in high jinks behind the scenes), as Madmartigan in "Willow," as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's "The Doors," Simon Templar in "The Saint," opposite Marlon Brando in the folly that was "The Island of Dr. Moreau." You will see him at a high point creatively in "Tombstone" as the terminally ill gunfighter Doc Holliday, twirling his six-guns, and you will see him at his lowest ebb as Batman and Bruce Wayne in the awful "Batman Forever," suffocating in the mask and rubber suit. You may fall in love with Kilmer all over again, which I believe is the intention of the film. Or, you may get sick of him, all over again. Half of the shots in "Val" are close-ups.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Sean Penn won't return to work without vaccine agreement

Sean Penn won't return to work on his new TV series until the entire cast and crew have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The 'Flag Day' actor-and-director has reportedly refused to resume filming on 'Gaslit' - the Starz limited series he appears in with Julia Roberts - until everyone working on the production has been innoculated against the virus and wants having the jabs to be a mandatory condition of work.
MoviesAceShowbiz

Sean Penn Did Not Enjoy Directing Himself in Movie

The 'Milk' actor is not keen to take on a double duty as a director and actor for future project after finding directing himself in new movie 'Flag Day' burdensome. AceShowbiz - Sean Penn found directing himself "burdensome." The 60-year-old actor has stepped behind the camera for "Flag Day" and...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy